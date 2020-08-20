සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Both SJB, UNP offer national list position to Jayasuriya

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 13:40

Former speaker Karu Jayasuriya is yet to respond to a UNP request to accept its sole national list MP position.

According to reports, several ex-MPs of the party have made the request.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya too, has reportedly offered a national list MP position to Jayasuriya.

Both the SJB and the UNP are yet to announce their lists of appointed MPs.

Meanwhile, secretary of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya Lakshman Nipunarachchi says the party will announce its national list MP today (11).

