Apey Janabala Party candidate goes to police (video)

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 13:51

No final agreement has yet been reached over the disputed national list MP position allotted for the Apey Janabala Party, reports say.

Secretary of the party, Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thera had informed the commission in writing to appoint him to the position.

However, he has not been seen in public since and other office-bears have been unable to locate him.

At a media briefing, the party said Wimatissa Thera has been replaced as its secretary, and that the Election Commission has been asked to appoint Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera to the national list position.

However, Gnanasara Thera’s nomination to contest the recent general election from Kurunegala was rejected.

His name is neither among the party’s national list nominees.

As per the laws, Gnanasara Thera could be appointed to the position only after an appointee resigns.

The Election Commission is to seek advice from the attorney general in a bid to resolve this dispute.

Chairman of the party Saman Perera told Hiru News that they have submitted their nominee to the EC in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, a Badulla district general election candidate of the Apey Janabala Party, Ven. Arambepola Rathanasara Thera visited the Padukka police station last night (10) to inform about a party activist.

A gazette announcing the 19 national list MPs of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, ITAK and AITC has been issued.

