Kandakadu, Senapura Covid-19 cluster numbers 629 (video)





The Covid-19 cluster that originated from the drug rehabilitation centres at Kandakadu and Senapura presently number 629, says the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of the Covid-19 Outbreak.



It includes 508 inmates and 67 staff members.



Also included are five external staffers as well as 48 family members and close contacts of the inmates and the staffers.



Of the 27 cases identified yesterday, 23 are inmates of the Senapura Centre, while the four others are returnees from the UAE, says the Government Information Department.



The total infected persons stand at 2,871.



With 14 recovering yesterday, the total recoveries rose to 2,593.



Among them are 427 from the Kandakadu centre.



The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 267 remain under hospital care.



Meanwhile, 118 persons are today due to leave quarantine centres being run by the armed forces after completing their quarantine periods.



So far, 29,757 have been quarantined, while 3,449 remain at 39 quarantine centres.



Meanwhile, the Prisons Department says visiting restrictions on Welikada Prison will be eased in stages from 15 August.



The restrictions came into forces after an inmate of the Kandakadu centre contracted the virus at the prison.



India today recorded 53,601 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,268,675.



The death toll rose by 871 to 45,257.



The Union Health Ministry said 1,583,489 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 69.79 per cent.