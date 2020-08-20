සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Philippines volunteers for trial of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 14:14

Russia expects regulatory approval for a potential Covid-19 vaccine this month and is ready to provide it to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass produce it.

The Philippines has among Asia’s highest numbers of infections, which rose to 136,638 yesterday (10) after a record daily jump of 6,958 cases.

“I will tell President (Vladimir) Putin that I have huge trust in your studies in combating Covid and I believe that the vaccine that you have produced is really good for humanity,” Duterte said on television.

To allay public fears, Duterte offered to be a guinea pig when the vaccine arrives and said: “I can be the first they can experiment on.”

His office said the Philippines stands ready to work with Russia on vaccine trials, supply and production.

