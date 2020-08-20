Philippines volunteers for trial of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine

Russia expects regulatory approval for a potential Covid-19 vaccine this month and is ready to provide it to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass produce it.
The Philippines has among Asia’s highest numbers of infections, which rose to 136,638 yesterday (10) after a record daily jump of 6,958 cases.
“I will tell President (Vladimir) Putin that I have huge trust in your studies in combating Covid and I believe that the vaccine that you have produced is really good for humanity,” Duterte said on television.
To allay public fears, Duterte offered to be a guinea pig when the vaccine arrives and said: “I can be the first they can experiment on.”
His office said the Philippines stands ready to work with Russia on vaccine trials, supply and production.
The Philippines has among Asia’s highest numbers of infections, which rose to 136,638 yesterday (10) after a record daily jump of 6,958 cases.
“I will tell President (Vladimir) Putin that I have huge trust in your studies in combating Covid and I believe that the vaccine that you have produced is really good for humanity,” Duterte said on television.
To allay public fears, Duterte offered to be a guinea pig when the vaccine arrives and said: “I can be the first they can experiment on.”
His office said the Philippines stands ready to work with Russia on vaccine trials, supply and production.