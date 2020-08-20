Grand Pass police operation nabs 51 with drugs (video)

Fifty one persons found with heroin and Cannabis are among 112 suspects arrested during a special operation at Grand Pass in Colombo yesterday (10).



The office of the police media spokesman says 61 persons wanted by the police were also taken into custody.



All were due to be produced before the Maligakanda magistrate’s court today.



Around 125 personnel attached the Colombo North police division took part in the operation.



Meanwhile, narcotic officers raided an illicit liquor distillery at Ihalagama in Eppawala and found two barrels of goda, 300 liquor bottles and distilling equipment.



A search is underway to nab two men who fled the scene.