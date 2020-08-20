සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Grand Pass police operation nabs 51 with drugs (video)

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 15:10

Grand+Pass+police+operation+nabs+51+with+drugs+%28video%29
Fifty one persons found with heroin and Cannabis are among 112 suspects arrested during a special operation at Grand Pass in Colombo yesterday (10).

The office of the police media spokesman says 61 persons wanted by the police were also taken into custody.

All were due to be produced before the Maligakanda magistrate’s court today.

Around 125 personnel attached the Colombo North police division took part in the operation.

Meanwhile, narcotic officers raided an illicit liquor distillery at Ihalagama in Eppawala and found two barrels of goda, 300 liquor bottles and distilling equipment.

A search is underway to nab two men who fled the scene.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.