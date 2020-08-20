Repatriation of Sri Lankans continues; 222 arrive today

The repatriation of Sri Lankans overseas continues, with 222 returning so far today (11).



From Qatar, 42 Sri Lankans arrived at the Mattala Airport at 1.23 am and followed by another at 5.22 am.



A returnee from Germany reached Katunayake Airport at 11.45 am.



Also, 178 Sri Lankans arrived at Mattala from the Maldives at 12.15 pm, reports the Hiru News correspondent.