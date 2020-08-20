Russia+registers+first+Covid-19+vaccine+in+the+world

The first Covid-19 vaccine in the world has been registered in Russia, President Vladimir Putin announced today (11).



The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center.



It has an official registration with the Russian Health Ministry, Putin told a meeting with members of the government in Moscow.



Putin said the vaccine trials yielded positive results, with all volunteers having built up immunity to the virus.



He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well.