Covid-19 infected persons rise to 2,875

The Covid-19 positive persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,875 following the finding of four more cases today (11), says the Government Information Department.
The latest cases are returnees from the UAE under quarantine.
Twenty nine more Covid-19 patients have recovered completely and discharged from hospital.
This takes the total recoveries to 2,622, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.
Only 242 remain in hospital.
