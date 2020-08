A youth has gone missing while attempting to rescue a girl, who jumped into the Bolgoda River near the Bolgoda Bridge on Bandaragama-Panadura road around 11.00 am today (11).



Area residents saved the girl and rushed her to Panadura Hospital, says the police media division.



Police divers are looking for the missing man, aged 29, who is from Wellanthuduwa in Bandaragama.