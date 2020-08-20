Lanka+Premier+League+postponed

The Lanka Premier League T20 tournament, scheduled to begin on 28 August, has been postponed, says Sri Lanka Cricket.



The postponement comes after health officials told the SLC at a meeting today (11) that the overseas players at the tournament should have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.



SLC chairman Shammi Silva says the LPL could hopefully start in mid-November, after the Indian Premier League that starts on 19 September.