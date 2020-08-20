Police donates 5,000 facemasks to schoolchildren (pictures)

Police today (11) donated 5,000 reusable facemasks and full-body protection kits for use by students and teachers in 13 schools in the western province.The donation was made on the instruction of the province’s senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon.Other senior police officers present on the occasion were DIG B.R.S.R. Nagahamulla, SSP Nishantha Soyza and SSP Thilina Hewapathirana.