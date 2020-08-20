සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ranil, Sagala, Ruwan asked to appear before Easter Sunday police unit

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 17:25

Ranil%2C+Sagala%2C+Ruwan+asked+to+appear+before+Easter+Sunday+police+unit
Three UNP seniors have been asked to appear before the police unit of the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sagala Ratnayake will be required to be present on 21 August.

Ruwan Wijewardena has been asked to appear before the commission’s police unit on 18 August.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.