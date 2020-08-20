Ranil, Sagala, Ruwan asked to appear before Easter Sunday police unit

Three UNP seniors have been asked to appear before the police unit of the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.
Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sagala Ratnayake will be required to be present on 21 August.
Ruwan Wijewardena has been asked to appear before the commission’s police unit on 18 August.
