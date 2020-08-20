4,960 Ecstasy tablets seized from courier cargo clearance centre (pictures)

The narcotics control unit of the Customs has seized 4,960 ecstasy tablets (methamphetamine) worth Rs. 24.8 million from a courier cargo clearance centre in Katunayake.The tablets were concealed in false walls of a cardboard carton among some readymade garments received as a courier parcel from the Netherlands.A male living in Colombo 05 has been named as the parcel’s recipient.The contraband has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for investigation.