4,960 Ecstasy tablets seized from courier cargo clearance centre (pictures)

The narcotics control unit of the Customs has seized 4,960 ecstasy tablets (methamphetamine) worth Rs. 24.8 million from a courier cargo clearance centre in Katunayake.
The tablets were concealed in false walls of a cardboard carton among some readymade garments received as a courier parcel from the Netherlands.
A male living in Colombo 05 has been named as the parcel’s recipient.
The contraband has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for investigation.
The tablets were concealed in false walls of a cardboard carton among some readymade garments received as a courier parcel from the Netherlands.
A male living in Colombo 05 has been named as the parcel’s recipient.
The contraband has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for investigation.