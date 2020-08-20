Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,880

Three more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,871 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Aug-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 2,880
Recovered and discharged – 2,622
Active cases – 247
New Cases for the day – 09*
Total Deaths – 11
PCR tests done – 174,491
