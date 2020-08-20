Sajith to decide on Samagi Janabalavegaya's national list (video)

The leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa has been empowered to take decisions regarding the seven national list seats of the party.



This was during a discussion held at the party headquarters this afternoon.



Rauf Hakeem, Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, Rishad Bathiudeen, Leader of the All Ceylon People's Congress, Mano Ganeshan, Leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance and several other parliamentarians representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya were also present at the discussion.



So far, a gazette notification has been issued containing the names of 19 National List MPs of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna, the Illangai Tamil Arasu Party and the Akila-Illangai Tamil Congress.



However, the Jathika Jana Balavegaya and the United National Party have not yet announced their National List seats.







