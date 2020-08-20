සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

30 ex-MPs lose their pensions (video)

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 21:01

Thirty new Members of Parliament representing the 8th Parliament have lost their pensions.

In order for a Member of Parliament to be entitled to a pension, he or she must have been a Member of Parliament for 5 consecutive years.

If it is not possible to complete 5 years in one parliamentary term, but if it is possible to complete the arrears in the next parliamentary term
There too the pension is claimed.

However, the term of the last parliament was limited to 4 years and 8 months and 30 new members were elected to that parliament.
They have lost their pensions as they have failed to get elected to Parliament.

Most of them are from the United National Party and that number is 22.

