Showery+condition+to+reduce+from+today

The prevailing showery condition over the south-western part of the island is expected to reduce from today (12), says the Department of Meteorology.



A few showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara district in the afternoon.



The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the island particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.