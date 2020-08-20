Cabinet’s swearing-in: Live telecast on Hiru TV from 8.30 am

The cabinet ministers of the new government take their oaths before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (12) at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy.



The ceremony begins at 8.30 and Hiru TV will bring a live telecast of the proceedings.



The cabinet comprises 28 ministries and there will be 40 state ministries as well.



All MP-elects of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony.