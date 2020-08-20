සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UNP meets today to discuss new leader with eight in the fray

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 - 7:54

UNP+meets+today+to+discuss+new+leader+with+eight+in+the+fray
The UNP is holding a meeting at Sirikotha today (1) to discuss a successor to its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A senior member of the party said eight names have been proposed – Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Ravi Karunanayake, Navin Dissanayake, Daya Gamage, Ruwan Wijewardena, Arjuna Ranatunga, Palitha Range Bandara and Vajira Abeywardena.

Meanwhile, UNP sources say the name of its national list MP nominee will be sent to the Election Commission before 14 August.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has empowered its leader Sajith Premadasa with deciding its seven national list MPs, whose names are expected to be sent to the EC today.

