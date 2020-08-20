Gazzeting of the National List Seat of the “Ape Janabala Party” postponed

The Elections Commission has decided temporally to refrain from gazetting any individual’s name for the seat acquired by the Ape Janabala party via the national list.



This is owing to an issue with regard to the party’s secretarial position and the two individuals appearing as the secretary of the party have nominated two names for the seat which requires legal counsel.



Directing a letter to the elections commission the secretary of the Ape Janabala Party Ven. Vedanigama Wimalathisa thera had nominated himself for the national list seat.



However the Chairman of the party, Saman Perera had later informed that Ven. Vedanigama Wimalathisa thero had been removed with effect of 7th August and Nishantha Rathnayake has been appointed as the secretary.



The chairman of the Ape Jana Bala Party, Saman Perera convening a media briefing last Sunday noted that the central working committee had decided to appoint Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara thero for the seat acquired through the national list.



Meanwhile the secretary general of the Ape Janabala party Ven. Vedanigama Wimalathisa thero noted that he had decided to hand over the position to Ven. Galagoda aththe Gnanasara thero, upon swearing in but certain factions are working against this to cause a crisis within the party.



However, the elections commission has decided to hold off gazetting any individuals name for the position.