120 Sri Lankans return from England, Qatar

With nine new cases being reported yesterday (11), the total Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka rose to 2,880.



The Government Information Department says five of the new cases are arrivals from the UAE, three from Indonesia and one from Saudi Arabia and under quarantine.



Also, 247 remain under medical care, while 2,622 have recovered.



Meanwhile, 107 Sri Lankans returned this morning from England, while 13 more arrived from Doha, Qatar.



All were subjected to PCR tests on arrival at the Katunayake Airport.