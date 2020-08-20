A three-day workshop for first-time MPs in the new parliament has been planned, says deputy secretary general of parliament Neil Iddawela.



It will begin on a day to be determined once a new speaker is chosen after parliament meets on 20 August.



The new MPs will be briefed on their responsibilities and related benchmarks, parliamentary privileges, standing orders and history of parliament.



The first-time MPs number 76, which is more than one-third of the total House members.