Three-day lockdown in Auckland after cases end 102-day run

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 - 8:02

The global count of the Covid-19 infected persons has risen to 20,492,961 while the deaths number 744,134.

The US and Brazil are reporting increased cases and fatalities, while India had 61,252 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has put its largest city Auckland back into lockdown after recording four new Covid-19 cases.

That ended a 102-day streak without a local infection.

A three-day lockdown was swiftly imposed in Auckland after the cases were confirmed.

Meanwhile, Germany has raised doubts over the quality and safety of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine, stressing that drug approval is granted in the European Union only after full clinical trials.

