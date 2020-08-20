Telecoms regulator’s advice to the public

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission advices the public to use only the communication equipment with SIMS registered with it.
Its director general Oshada Senanayake says this requirement has been made mandatory in order to protect the interests of consumers.
The TRC is to shortly suspend connecting the equipment, if unregistered, to the communication network.
