සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Heroin dealer, who threatened police, arrested

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 - 8:31

Heroin+dealer%2C+who+threatened+police%2C+arrested
A man, said to be a heroin dealer, has been arrested after he gave phone calls to anti-vice squad officers in Mt. Lavinia and
threatened them with death.

Police say the 40-year-old resident of Piliyandala was taken at Raja Mawatha in Mt. Lavinia with 50 grams of heroin in his possession.

The man is believed to be an accomplice of a drug trafficker known as Saima, who is in hiding overseas.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.