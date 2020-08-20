Heroin dealer, who threatened police, arrested

A man, said to be a heroin dealer, has been arrested after he gave phone calls to anti-vice squad officers in Mt. Lavinia and

threatened them with death.



Police say the 40-year-old resident of Piliyandala was taken at Raja Mawatha in Mt. Lavinia with 50 grams of heroin in his possession.



The man is believed to be an accomplice of a drug trafficker known as Saima, who is in hiding overseas.