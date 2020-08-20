Cabinet’s swearing-in begins (video)

The swearing-in of the cabinet ministers of the new government is under way before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy.
The cabinet comprises 28 ministries and there will be 40 state ministries as well.
District coordinators
Colombo – Pradeep Undugoda
Gampaha – Sahan Pradeep
Kalutara – Sanjeewa Edirimanne
Kandy – Wasantha Yapa Bandara
Matara – Nipuna Ranawaka
Hambantota – Upul Galappatti
Jaffna – Angajan Ramanathan
Kilinochchi – Douglas Devananda
Vavuniya – K. Dileepan
Ampara – D. Weerasinghe
Trincomalee – Kapila Athukorale
Kurunegala – Gunapala Ratnasekara
Puttalam – Ashoka Priyantha
Anuradhapura – H. Nandasena
Polonnaruwa – Amarakeerthi Athukorale
Kegalle – Rajika Wickremasinghe
State ministers
Internal Security, Home Affairs, Disaster Management - Chamal Rajapaksa
Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification – Priyankara Jayaratne
Solar, Wind and Power Generation Projects Development - Duminda Dissanayake
Batik, Handloom and Garment Products - Dayasiri Jayasekara
Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection - Lasantha Alagiyawanne
Prison Reforms and Prisoner Rehabilitation- Sudarshani Fernandopulle
Coconut, Kitul, Palmyrah and Rubber promotion, Production and Export Diversification - Arundika Fernando
Rural Roads and Infrastructure – Nimal Lansa
Vat, Container, Port Services, Boat and Shipping infrastructure - Jayantha Samaraweera
Land management - Roshan Ranasinghe
Company Estates, Export Crops - Kanaka Herath
National Heritages, Performing Arts -Vidura Wickramanayake
Sugarcane, Maize, Peanut, Pepper, Cardamom, Betel and other Small Crops Development and Export Promotion - Janaka Wakkumbura
Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities - Vijitha Berugoda
Samurdhi, Cottage Industry, Microfinance, Self-Employment, Business Development, Underperforming State Resources Development - Shehan Semasinghe
Fertilizer Production, Supplies, Chemical Fertilizer and Pesticide Regulation - Mohan de Silva
Gem and Jewellery Related Industries – Lohan Ratwatte
Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, Train Compartment and Motor Car Industries - Dilum Amunugama
Wildlife Protection, Elephant Fence and Trench Construction, Reforestation and Forest Resources Development – Wimalaweera Dissanayake
Regional cooperation – Tharaka Balasuriya
Rural Housing and Construction, Building Materials Development - Indika Anuruddha
Ornamental Fish, Inland Fisheries, Fisheries Harbour Development, Multiday Fishing and Fish Exports - Kanchana Wijesekara
Rural and Urban Drinking Water Projects Development - Sanath Nishantha
Mahaweli Irrigation and Habitat Infrastructure Development - Siripala Gamlath
Provincial Councils and Local Government - Sarath Weerasekara
Rural Paddy Fields Related Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigations Development - Anuradha Jayaratne
Postal Services and Media Profession Development - Sadasivam Viyalendran
Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Development - Thenuka Vidanagamage
Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health - Sisira Jayakody
Women and Child Development, Preschool and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Educational Services - Piyal Nishantha de Silva
Rattan, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industries Promotion - Prasanna Ranaweera
Aviation Services and Export Zone Development - D.V. Chanaka
Livestock, Farm Promotion, Dairy and Egg Industries - D.B. Herath
Paddy, Cereals, Organic Foods, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onions and Potato Cultivation Promotion, Seeds Production And Technology Development – Shasheendra Rajapaksa
Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Clean-Up - Nalaka Godahewa
Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure - Jeevan Thondaman
Finance, Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms - Ajith Nivard Cabraal
Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and New Inventions - Seetha Arambepola
Medicinal Drugs Production, Supplies and Regulation - Channa Jayasumana
Cabinet Ministers
Ministry of Defence – Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Ministry of Finance, Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs – Mahinda Rajapaksa
Ministry of Labour – Nimal Siripala de Silva
Ministry of Education – G.L. Peiris
Ministry of Health – Pavitradevi Wanniarachchi
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Dinesh Gunawardena
Ministry of Fisheries - Douglas Devananda
Ministry of Transport - Gamini Lokuge
Ministry of Commerce – Bandula Gunawardena
Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation – R.M.C.B. Ratnayake
Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government – Janaka Bandara Tennakoon
Ministry of Media – Keheliya Rambukwella
Ministry of Irrigation – Chamal Rajapaksa
Ministry of Power – Dullas Alahapperuma
Ministry of Highways – Johnston Fernando
Ministry of Industries – Wimal Weerawansa
Ministry of Environment – Mahinda Amaraweera
Ministry of Lands – S.M. Chandrasena
Ministry of Agriculture – Mahindananda Aluthgamage
Ministry of Water Supply – Vasudeva Nanayakkara
Ministry of Energy – Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila
Ministry of Plantation Industries – Ramesh Pathirana
Ministry of Tourism – Prasanna Ranatunga
Ministry of Ports and Shipping – Rohitha Abeygunawardena
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports – Namal Rajapaksa
Ministry of Justice – Ali Sabry