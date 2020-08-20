Cabinet’s swearing-in begins (video)

The swearing-in of the cabinet ministers of the new government is under way before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy.



The cabinet comprises 28 ministries and there will be 40 state ministries as well.













District coordinators



Colombo – Pradeep Undugoda

Gampaha – Sahan Pradeep

Kalutara – Sanjeewa Edirimanne

Kandy – Wasantha Yapa Bandara

Matara – Nipuna Ranawaka

Hambantota – Upul Galappatti

Jaffna – Angajan Ramanathan

Kilinochchi – Douglas Devananda

Vavuniya – K. Dileepan

Ampara – D. Weerasinghe

Trincomalee – Kapila Athukorale

Kurunegala – Gunapala Ratnasekara

Puttalam – Ashoka Priyantha

Anuradhapura – H. Nandasena

Polonnaruwa – Amarakeerthi Athukorale

Kegalle – Rajika Wickremasinghe



State ministers



Internal Security, Home Affairs, Disaster Management - Chamal Rajapaksa

Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification – Priyankara Jayaratne

Solar, Wind and Power Generation Projects Development - Duminda Dissanayake

Batik, Handloom and Garment Products - Dayasiri Jayasekara

Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection - Lasantha Alagiyawanne

Prison Reforms and Prisoner Rehabilitation- Sudarshani Fernandopulle

Coconut, Kitul, Palmyrah and Rubber promotion, Production and Export Diversification - Arundika Fernando

Rural Roads and Infrastructure – Nimal Lansa

Vat, Container, Port Services, Boat and Shipping infrastructure - Jayantha Samaraweera

Land management - Roshan Ranasinghe

Company Estates, Export Crops - Kanaka Herath

National Heritages, Performing Arts -Vidura Wickramanayake

Sugarcane, Maize, Peanut, Pepper, Cardamom, Betel and other Small Crops Development and Export Promotion - Janaka Wakkumbura

Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities - Vijitha Berugoda

Samurdhi, Cottage Industry, Microfinance, Self-Employment, Business Development, Underperforming State Resources Development - Shehan Semasinghe

Fertilizer Production, Supplies, Chemical Fertilizer and Pesticide Regulation - Mohan de Silva

Gem and Jewellery Related Industries – Lohan Ratwatte

Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, Train Compartment and Motor Car Industries - Dilum Amunugama

Wildlife Protection, Elephant Fence and Trench Construction, Reforestation and Forest Resources Development – Wimalaweera Dissanayake

Regional cooperation – Tharaka Balasuriya

Rural Housing and Construction, Building Materials Development - Indika Anuruddha

Ornamental Fish, Inland Fisheries, Fisheries Harbour Development, Multiday Fishing and Fish Exports - Kanchana Wijesekara

Rural and Urban Drinking Water Projects Development - Sanath Nishantha

Mahaweli Irrigation and Habitat Infrastructure Development - Siripala Gamlath

Provincial Councils and Local Government - Sarath Weerasekara

Rural Paddy Fields Related Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigations Development - Anuradha Jayaratne

Postal Services and Media Profession Development - Sadasivam Viyalendran

Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Development - Thenuka Vidanagamage

Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health - Sisira Jayakody

Women and Child Development, Preschool and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Educational Services - Piyal Nishantha de Silva

Rattan, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industries Promotion - Prasanna Ranaweera

Aviation Services and Export Zone Development - D.V. Chanaka

Livestock, Farm Promotion, Dairy and Egg Industries - D.B. Herath

Paddy, Cereals, Organic Foods, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onions and Potato Cultivation Promotion, Seeds Production And Technology Development – Shasheendra Rajapaksa

Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Clean-Up - Nalaka Godahewa

Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure - Jeevan Thondaman

Finance, Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms - Ajith Nivard Cabraal

Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and New Inventions - Seetha Arambepola

Medicinal Drugs Production, Supplies and Regulation - Channa Jayasumana



Cabinet Ministers



Ministry of Defence – Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Ministry of Finance, Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs – Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ministry of Labour – Nimal Siripala de Silva

Ministry of Education – G.L. Peiris

Ministry of Health – Pavitradevi Wanniarachchi

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Dinesh Gunawardena

Ministry of Fisheries - Douglas Devananda

Ministry of Transport - Gamini Lokuge

Ministry of Commerce – Bandula Gunawardena

Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation – R.M.C.B. Ratnayake

Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government – Janaka Bandara Tennakoon

Ministry of Media – Keheliya Rambukwella

Ministry of Irrigation – Chamal Rajapaksa

Ministry of Power – Dullas Alahapperuma

Ministry of Highways – Johnston Fernando

Ministry of Industries – Wimal Weerawansa

Ministry of Environment – Mahinda Amaraweera

Ministry of Lands – S.M. Chandrasena

Ministry of Agriculture – Mahindananda Aluthgamage

Ministry of Water Supply – Vasudeva Nanayakkara

Ministry of Energy – Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila

Ministry of Plantation Industries – Ramesh Pathirana

Ministry of Tourism – Prasanna Ranatunga

Ministry of Ports and Shipping – Rohitha Abeygunawardena

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports – Namal Rajapaksa

Ministry of Justice – Ali Sabry