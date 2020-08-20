සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

List of state ministers (video)

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 - 9:40

Following is the list of the state ministers of the new government who took oaths before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy a short while ago:

Internal Security, Home Affairs, Disaster Management - Chamal Rajapaksa
Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification – Priyankara Jayaratne
Solar, Wind and Hydropower Generation Projects Development - Duminda Dissanayake
Batik, Handloom Textiles and Local Apparel Production - Dayasiri Jayasekara
Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection - Lasantha Alagiyawanne
Prison Reforms and Prisoner Rehabilitation- Sudarshani Fernandopulle
Coconut, Kitul, Palmyrah and Rubber Crop Promotion, Production and Export Diversification - Arundika Fernando
Rural Roads and Infrastructure – Nimal Lansa
Container Terminal, Port Facilities, Boat and Shipping Infrastructure Development - Jayantha Samaraweera
Land management, State Enterprise Lands and Property Development - Roshan Ranasinghe
Company Estates, Export Crops and Tea Export Promotion - Kanaka Herath
National Heritages, Performing Arts and Folk Arts Promotion -Vidura Wickramanayake
Sugarcane, Maize, Peanut, Pepper, Cloves, Betel and other Small Crops Development and Export Promotion - Janaka Wakkumbura
Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities - Vijitha Berugoda
Samurdhi, Cottage Industry, Microfinance, Self-Employment, Business Development, Underperforming State Resources Development - Shehan Semasinghe
Fertilizer Production, Supply, Chemical Fertilizer and Pesticide Regulation - Mohan de Silva
Gem and Jewellery Related Industries – Lohan Ratwatte
Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, Railway Carriages and Motor Industries - Dilum Amunugama
Wildlife Conservation, Elephant Fence and Trench Construction, Reforestation and Forest Resources Development – Wimalaweera Dissanayake
Regional Cooperation – Tharaka Balasuriya
Rural Housing and Construction, Building Materials Development - Indika Anuruddha
Ornamental Fish, Freshwater Fisheries, Fisheries Harbour Development, Multiday Fishing and Fish Exports - Kanchana Wijesekara
Rural and Urban Drinking Water Projects Development - Sanath Nishantha
Mahaweli Irrigation and Settlement Infrastructure Development - Siripala Gamlath
Provincial Councils and Local Government - Sarath Weerasekara
Rural Paddy Fields Related Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigations Development - Anuradha Jayaratne
Postal Services and Media Profession Development - Sadasivam Viyalendran
Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Development - Thenuka Vidanagamage
Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health - Sisira Jayakody
Women and Child Development, Preschool and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Educational Services - Piyal Nishantha de Silva
Cane, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industries Promotion - Prasanna Ranaweera
Aviation Services and Export Zone Development - D.V. Chanaka
Livestock, Farm Promotion, Dairy and Egg Industries - D.B. Herath
Paddy, Grain, Organic Foods, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onions and Potatoes Cultivation Promotion, Seeds Production and Hightech Agriculture Development – Shasheendra Rajapaksa
Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation - Nalaka Godahewa
Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure - Jeevan Thondaman
Finance, Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms - Ajith Nivard Cabraal
Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation - Seetha Arambepola
Pharmaceuticals Production, Supply and Regulation - Channa Jayasumana







