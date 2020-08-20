List of state ministers (video)

Following is the list of the state ministers of the new government who took oaths before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy a short while ago:



Internal Security, Home Affairs, Disaster Management - Chamal Rajapaksa

Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification – Priyankara Jayaratne

Solar, Wind and Hydropower Generation Projects Development - Duminda Dissanayake

Batik, Handloom Textiles and Local Apparel Production - Dayasiri Jayasekara

Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection - Lasantha Alagiyawanne

Prison Reforms and Prisoner Rehabilitation- Sudarshani Fernandopulle

Coconut, Kitul, Palmyrah and Rubber Crop Promotion, Production and Export Diversification - Arundika Fernando

Rural Roads and Infrastructure – Nimal Lansa

Container Terminal, Port Facilities, Boat and Shipping Infrastructure Development - Jayantha Samaraweera

Land management, State Enterprise Lands and Property Development - Roshan Ranasinghe

Company Estates, Export Crops and Tea Export Promotion - Kanaka Herath

National Heritages, Performing Arts and Folk Arts Promotion -Vidura Wickramanayake

Sugarcane, Maize, Peanut, Pepper, Cloves, Betel and other Small Crops Development and Export Promotion - Janaka Wakkumbura

Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities - Vijitha Berugoda

Samurdhi, Cottage Industry, Microfinance, Self-Employment, Business Development, Underperforming State Resources Development - Shehan Semasinghe

Fertilizer Production, Supply, Chemical Fertilizer and Pesticide Regulation - Mohan de Silva

Gem and Jewellery Related Industries – Lohan Ratwatte

Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, Railway Carriages and Motor Industries - Dilum Amunugama

Wildlife Conservation, Elephant Fence and Trench Construction, Reforestation and Forest Resources Development – Wimalaweera Dissanayake

Regional Cooperation – Tharaka Balasuriya

Rural Housing and Construction, Building Materials Development - Indika Anuruddha

Ornamental Fish, Freshwater Fisheries, Fisheries Harbour Development, Multiday Fishing and Fish Exports - Kanchana Wijesekara

Rural and Urban Drinking Water Projects Development - Sanath Nishantha

Mahaweli Irrigation and Settlement Infrastructure Development - Siripala Gamlath

Provincial Councils and Local Government - Sarath Weerasekara

Rural Paddy Fields Related Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigations Development - Anuradha Jayaratne

Postal Services and Media Profession Development - Sadasivam Viyalendran

Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Development - Thenuka Vidanagamage

Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health - Sisira Jayakody

Women and Child Development, Preschool and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Educational Services - Piyal Nishantha de Silva

Cane, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industries Promotion - Prasanna Ranaweera

Aviation Services and Export Zone Development - D.V. Chanaka

Livestock, Farm Promotion, Dairy and Egg Industries - D.B. Herath

Paddy, Grain, Organic Foods, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onions and Potatoes Cultivation Promotion, Seeds Production and Hightech Agriculture Development – Shasheendra Rajapaksa

Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation - Nalaka Godahewa

Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure - Jeevan Thondaman

Finance, Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms - Ajith Nivard Cabraal

Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation - Seetha Arambepola

Pharmaceuticals Production, Supply and Regulation - Channa Jayasumana


















