List of state ministers (video)

Following is the list of the state ministers of the new government who took oaths before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy a short while ago:
Internal Security, Home Affairs, Disaster Management - Chamal Rajapaksa
Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification – Priyankara Jayaratne
Solar, Wind and Hydropower Generation Projects Development - Duminda Dissanayake
Batik, Handloom Textiles and Local Apparel Production - Dayasiri Jayasekara
Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection - Lasantha Alagiyawanne
Prison Reforms and Prisoner Rehabilitation- Sudarshani Fernandopulle
Coconut, Kitul, Palmyrah and Rubber Crop Promotion, Production and Export Diversification - Arundika Fernando
Rural Roads and Infrastructure – Nimal Lansa
Container Terminal, Port Facilities, Boat and Shipping Infrastructure Development - Jayantha Samaraweera
Land management, State Enterprise Lands and Property Development - Roshan Ranasinghe
Company Estates, Export Crops and Tea Export Promotion - Kanaka Herath
National Heritages, Performing Arts and Folk Arts Promotion -Vidura Wickramanayake
Sugarcane, Maize, Peanut, Pepper, Cloves, Betel and other Small Crops Development and Export Promotion - Janaka Wakkumbura
Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities - Vijitha Berugoda
Samurdhi, Cottage Industry, Microfinance, Self-Employment, Business Development, Underperforming State Resources Development - Shehan Semasinghe
Fertilizer Production, Supply, Chemical Fertilizer and Pesticide Regulation - Mohan de Silva
Gem and Jewellery Related Industries – Lohan Ratwatte
Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, Railway Carriages and Motor Industries - Dilum Amunugama
Wildlife Conservation, Elephant Fence and Trench Construction, Reforestation and Forest Resources Development – Wimalaweera Dissanayake
Regional Cooperation – Tharaka Balasuriya
Rural Housing and Construction, Building Materials Development - Indika Anuruddha
Ornamental Fish, Freshwater Fisheries, Fisheries Harbour Development, Multiday Fishing and Fish Exports - Kanchana Wijesekara
Rural and Urban Drinking Water Projects Development - Sanath Nishantha
Mahaweli Irrigation and Settlement Infrastructure Development - Siripala Gamlath
Provincial Councils and Local Government - Sarath Weerasekara
Rural Paddy Fields Related Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigations Development - Anuradha Jayaratne
Postal Services and Media Profession Development - Sadasivam Viyalendran
Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Development - Thenuka Vidanagamage
Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health - Sisira Jayakody
Women and Child Development, Preschool and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Educational Services - Piyal Nishantha de Silva
Cane, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industries Promotion - Prasanna Ranaweera
Aviation Services and Export Zone Development - D.V. Chanaka
Livestock, Farm Promotion, Dairy and Egg Industries - D.B. Herath
Paddy, Grain, Organic Foods, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onions and Potatoes Cultivation Promotion, Seeds Production and Hightech Agriculture Development – Shasheendra Rajapaksa
Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation - Nalaka Godahewa
Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure - Jeevan Thondaman
Finance, Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms - Ajith Nivard Cabraal
Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation - Seetha Arambepola
Pharmaceuticals Production, Supply and Regulation - Channa Jayasumana
Internal Security, Home Affairs, Disaster Management - Chamal Rajapaksa
Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification – Priyankara Jayaratne
Solar, Wind and Hydropower Generation Projects Development - Duminda Dissanayake
Batik, Handloom Textiles and Local Apparel Production - Dayasiri Jayasekara
Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection - Lasantha Alagiyawanne
Prison Reforms and Prisoner Rehabilitation- Sudarshani Fernandopulle
Coconut, Kitul, Palmyrah and Rubber Crop Promotion, Production and Export Diversification - Arundika Fernando
Rural Roads and Infrastructure – Nimal Lansa
Container Terminal, Port Facilities, Boat and Shipping Infrastructure Development - Jayantha Samaraweera
Land management, State Enterprise Lands and Property Development - Roshan Ranasinghe
Company Estates, Export Crops and Tea Export Promotion - Kanaka Herath
National Heritages, Performing Arts and Folk Arts Promotion -Vidura Wickramanayake
Sugarcane, Maize, Peanut, Pepper, Cloves, Betel and other Small Crops Development and Export Promotion - Janaka Wakkumbura
Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities - Vijitha Berugoda
Samurdhi, Cottage Industry, Microfinance, Self-Employment, Business Development, Underperforming State Resources Development - Shehan Semasinghe
Fertilizer Production, Supply, Chemical Fertilizer and Pesticide Regulation - Mohan de Silva
Gem and Jewellery Related Industries – Lohan Ratwatte
Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, Railway Carriages and Motor Industries - Dilum Amunugama
Wildlife Conservation, Elephant Fence and Trench Construction, Reforestation and Forest Resources Development – Wimalaweera Dissanayake
Regional Cooperation – Tharaka Balasuriya
Rural Housing and Construction, Building Materials Development - Indika Anuruddha
Ornamental Fish, Freshwater Fisheries, Fisheries Harbour Development, Multiday Fishing and Fish Exports - Kanchana Wijesekara
Rural and Urban Drinking Water Projects Development - Sanath Nishantha
Mahaweli Irrigation and Settlement Infrastructure Development - Siripala Gamlath
Provincial Councils and Local Government - Sarath Weerasekara
Rural Paddy Fields Related Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigations Development - Anuradha Jayaratne
Postal Services and Media Profession Development - Sadasivam Viyalendran
Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Development - Thenuka Vidanagamage
Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health - Sisira Jayakody
Women and Child Development, Preschool and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Educational Services - Piyal Nishantha de Silva
Cane, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industries Promotion - Prasanna Ranaweera
Aviation Services and Export Zone Development - D.V. Chanaka
Livestock, Farm Promotion, Dairy and Egg Industries - D.B. Herath
Paddy, Grain, Organic Foods, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onions and Potatoes Cultivation Promotion, Seeds Production and Hightech Agriculture Development – Shasheendra Rajapaksa
Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation - Nalaka Godahewa
Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure - Jeevan Thondaman
Finance, Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms - Ajith Nivard Cabraal
Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation - Seetha Arambepola
Pharmaceuticals Production, Supply and Regulation - Channa Jayasumana