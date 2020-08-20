සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

List of cabinet ministers (video)

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 - 10:53

Following is the list of the cabinet ministers of the new government who took oaths before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy:

Ministry of Defence – Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Ministry of Finance, Buddha Sasana, Religious Affairs and Cultural Affairs, Urban Development and Housing – Mahinda Rajapaksa
Ministry of Justice – Ali Sabry
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Dinesh Gunawardena
Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government – Janaka Bandara Tennakoon
Ministry of Education – G.L. Peiris
Ministry of Health – Pavitradevi Wanniarachchi
Ministry of Labour – Nimal Siripala de Silva
Ministry of Environment – Mahinda Amaraweera
Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation – R.M.C.B. Ratnayake
Ministry of Agriculture – Mahindananda Aluthgamage
Ministry of Irrigation – Chamal Rajapaksa
Ministry of Lands – S.M. Chandrasena
Ministry of Fisheries - Douglas Devananda
Ministry of Plantation Industries – Ramesh Pathirana
Ministry of Water Supply – Vasudeva Nanayakkara
Ministry of Power – Dullas Alahapperuma
Ministry of Energy – Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila
Ministry of Ports and Shipping – Rohitha Abeygunawardena
Ministry of Highways – Johnston Fernando
Ministry of Transport – Gamini Lokuge
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports – Namal Rajapaksa
Ministry of Tourism – Prasanna Ranatunga
Ministry of Commerce – Bandula Gunawardena
Ministry of Industries – Wimal Weerawansa
Ministry of Media – Keheliya Rambukwella


