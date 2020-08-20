List of cabinet ministers (video)

Following is the list of the cabinet ministers of the new government who took oaths before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy:
Ministry of Defence – Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Ministry of Finance, Buddha Sasana, Religious Affairs and Cultural Affairs, Urban Development and Housing – Mahinda Rajapaksa
Ministry of Justice – Ali Sabry
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Dinesh Gunawardena
Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government – Janaka Bandara Tennakoon
Ministry of Education – G.L. Peiris
Ministry of Health – Pavitradevi Wanniarachchi
Ministry of Labour – Nimal Siripala de Silva
Ministry of Environment – Mahinda Amaraweera
Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation – R.M.C.B. Ratnayake
Ministry of Agriculture – Mahindananda Aluthgamage
Ministry of Irrigation – Chamal Rajapaksa
Ministry of Lands – S.M. Chandrasena
Ministry of Fisheries - Douglas Devananda
Ministry of Plantation Industries – Ramesh Pathirana
Ministry of Water Supply – Vasudeva Nanayakkara
Ministry of Power – Dullas Alahapperuma
Ministry of Energy – Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila
Ministry of Ports and Shipping – Rohitha Abeygunawardena
Ministry of Highways – Johnston Fernando
Ministry of Transport – Gamini Lokuge
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports – Namal Rajapaksa
Ministry of Tourism – Prasanna Ranatunga
Ministry of Commerce – Bandula Gunawardena
Ministry of Industries – Wimal Weerawansa
Ministry of Media – Keheliya Rambukwella