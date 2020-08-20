List of cabinet ministers (video)











Following is the list of the cabinet ministers of the new government who took oaths before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy:



Ministry of Defence – Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Ministry of Finance, Buddha Sasana, Religious Affairs and Cultural Affairs, Urban Development and Housing – Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ministry of Justice – Ali Sabry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Dinesh Gunawardena

Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government – Janaka Bandara Tennakoon

Ministry of Education – G.L. Peiris

Ministry of Health – Pavitradevi Wanniarachchi

Ministry of Labour – Nimal Siripala de Silva

Ministry of Environment – Mahinda Amaraweera

Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation – R.M.C.B. Ratnayake

Ministry of Agriculture – Mahindananda Aluthgamage

Ministry of Irrigation – Chamal Rajapaksa

Ministry of Lands – S.M. Chandrasena

Ministry of Fisheries - Douglas Devananda

Ministry of Plantation Industries – Ramesh Pathirana

Ministry of Water Supply – Vasudeva Nanayakkara

Ministry of Power – Dullas Alahapperuma

Ministry of Energy – Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila

Ministry of Ports and Shipping – Rohitha Abeygunawardena

Ministry of Highways – Johnston Fernando

Ministry of Transport – Gamini Lokuge

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports – Namal Rajapaksa

Ministry of Tourism – Prasanna Ranatunga

Ministry of Commerce – Bandula Gunawardena

Ministry of Industries – Wimal Weerawansa

Ministry of Media – Keheliya Rambukwella