No portfolios for Maithri, Wijedasa, Mahinda Yapa: opportunity for 3 portfolios and speaker position

MP-elects Maithripala Sirisena, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Susil Premajayanth, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, S.B. Dissanayake, Mahinda Samarasinghe and John Seneviratne did not receive cabinet or state ministerial portfolios at today’s (12) swearing-in.



Dissanayake received his appointment letter as the Nuwara Eliya district coordination committee chairman.



There was no oath-taking in the portfolio of State Minister of Educational Reforms, Open Universities and Distant Education Promotion.



Sources say Dr. Wijedasa Rajapaksa was due to take oaths in that portfolio, but he was absent on the occasion.



Ex-president Sirisena, who polled the highest preferential votes from Polonnaruwa (111,137) did not receive any portfolio.



Unconfirmed reports say Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will be appointed as the speaker of parliament.

As per constitutional provisions, appointments can be made to two more cabinet portfolios and one state ministerial portfolio.