සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Solta, who died in police shooting, received murder contract from Angoda Lokka (video)

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 - 14:18

Solta%2C+who+died+in+police+shooting%2C+received+murder+contract+from+Angoda+Lokka+%28video%29


Asitha Hematilake alias Solta, who died in a police shooting, had been given a murder contract by organized criminal Lasantha Chaminda Perera alias Angoda Lokka a week before the latter died in India, police investigations reveal.

A senior police official in Colombo said the contract was to kill another underworld figure identified as Gayan.

Solta, the chief gunman of Angoda Lokka, died when police shot at him when he tried to lob a hand grenade and escape last night.

He was the gunman who shot dead a beautician, Manjula Sanduni, at her home at Rukmale in Pannipitiya in November 2017.

Solta was also behind the gunning down of Roshan Premalal alias Poli Roshan as he was jogging at Chandrika Kumaratunga Mawatha in 2018.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.