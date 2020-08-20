Solta, who died in police shooting, received murder contract from Angoda Lokka (video)





Asitha Hematilake alias Solta, who died in a police shooting, had been given a murder contract by organized criminal Lasantha Chaminda Perera alias Angoda Lokka a week before the latter died in India, police investigations reveal.



A senior police official in Colombo said the contract was to kill another underworld figure identified as Gayan.



Solta, the chief gunman of Angoda Lokka, died when police shot at him when he tried to lob a hand grenade and escape last night.



He was the gunman who shot dead a beautician, Manjula Sanduni, at her home at Rukmale in Pannipitiya in November 2017.



Solta was also behind the gunning down of Roshan Premalal alias Poli Roshan as he was jogging at Chandrika Kumaratunga Mawatha in 2018.