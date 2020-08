The UNP is holding a meeting at Sirikotha to choose a new leader for the party.



Following the defeat at the general election, incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that he would step down.



At a meeting of party seniors on 10 August, the names of Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Ravi Karunanayake, Daya Gamage and Vajira Abeywardena were proposed to succeed him.



Navin Dissanayake, Ruwan Wijewardena, Arjuna Ranatunga and Palitha Range Bandara too, have been named as possibilities.