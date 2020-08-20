සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Rishad appears before CID; Ravi before Bribery Commission (video)

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 - 13:57

Ex-minister Rishad Bathiudeen is at the CID from 9.30 am today (12) to give a statement in connection with investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Previously, he gave a statement to the CID’s office at Irattaperiyakulam in Vavuniya.

On arrival at the CID today, he told journalists that he was not aware of the reason for his being summoned.

Meanwhile, ex-minister Ravi Karunanayake appeared before the Bribery Commission today.

He gave a statement in connection with the Central Bank bond scam.

Karunanayake left without speaking to the media.

