Maithri+declined+offer+of+cabinet+portfolio

Ex-president Maithripala Sirisena has told heads of the new government yesterday afternoon (11) to grant to someone else in the SLFP the ministerial position proposed to be given to him, according to party sources.



The proposal was to grant him the environment portfolio, according to the sources.



The former president was present at this morning’s swearing-in of the ministers.



SLFP’s Nimal Siripala de Silva and Mahinda Amaraweera received labour and environment cabinet portfolios respectively.



Also, its Duminda Dissanayake, Dayasiri Jayasekara and Lasantha Alagiyawanne received state ministerial portfolios.