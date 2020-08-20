Kurunegala mayor’s arrest warrant stayed until 24 August

The Court of Appeal today (12) stayed a warrant issued for the arrest of Kurunegala mayor Thushara Sanjeewa and four others until 24 August.
The mayor has filed a writ petition in the CA seeking an order to stay the warrant issued by the Kurunegala magistrate’s court for his arrest over the destruction of the Buwaneka Hotel in Kurunegala.
