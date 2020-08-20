සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ranil, Mangala, Champika, Fonseka, others ordered to appear before PCoI on political victimization

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 - 16:41

Ranil%2C+Mangala%2C+Champika%2C+Fonseka%2C+others+ordered+to+appear+before+PCoI+on+political+victimization
The presidential commission of inquiry on political victimization has ordered Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mangala Samaraweera, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Sarath Fonseka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Rauff Hakeem, R. Sampanthan and a few others to appear before it on 21 August.

This is pursuant to a complaint lodged by former Economic Development Ministry Secretary Dr. Nihal Jayatilake that he was politically-victimized when he was arrested and remanded over the granting of compensation and dividends to Divi Neguma Department employees who left voluntarily and granting concessions under a housing scheme.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.