Ranil, Mangala, Champika, Fonseka, others ordered to appear before PCoI on political victimization

The presidential commission of inquiry on political victimization has ordered Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mangala Samaraweera, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Sarath Fonseka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Rauff Hakeem, R. Sampanthan and a few others to appear before it on 21 August.



This is pursuant to a complaint lodged by former Economic Development Ministry Secretary Dr. Nihal Jayatilake that he was politically-victimized when he was arrested and remanded over the granting of compensation and dividends to Divi Neguma Department employees who left voluntarily and granting concessions under a housing scheme.