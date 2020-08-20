Navy seizes 6,000 kgs of turmeric off Chilaw

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized 6,000 kgs of turmeric while being smuggled into the island from India.



A search on a suspicious trawler around 10 nautical miles off Chilaw netted the turmeric.



The boat is being brought to the Dickowita fisheries harbour for an investigation.



On information provided by four suspects arrested from the trawler, the Navy, coast conservation department and the police took nine others into custody at Chilaw town.



A small van and Rs. 2,242,500 in cash have also been seized from them.