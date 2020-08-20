Over+275+kgs+of+Kerala+Cannabis+abandoned+at+sea

More than 275 kgs of Kerala Cannabis have been found abandoned off Point Pedro, says the Navy’s media unit.
The detection of the cannabis in six sacks was made 22 nautical miles off the coast yesterday (11).
The cannabis has been handed over to the Point Pedro police for investigation.
A search is under way for the smugglers.
The detection of the cannabis in six sacks was made 22 nautical miles off the coast yesterday (11).
The cannabis has been handed over to the Point Pedro police for investigation.
A search is under way for the smugglers.