Election+Commission+asks+for+declarations+of+assets+and+liabilities

Unsuccessful candidates at the general election are required to submit their declarations of assets and liabilities before 06 September, says the Election Commission.
The declarations should reach the commission or the respective returning officers.
The MPs elected and appointed too, are required to follow suit before the inaugural session of the new parliament.
Violators will be reported to the Bribery Commission, it adds.
