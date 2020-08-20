සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

37,000 PCR tests to be conducted per month

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 - 17:38

The identifying of Covid-19 patients is to be expedited by increasing the PCR tests to 37,000 per month, says the Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera.

According to him, PCR tests will also be performed on persons, who would die of a respiratory illness.

Dr. Samaraweera says the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia will be given to patients only after a study.

Meanwhile, 16 Covid-19 patients left hospital today following recovery.

So far, 2,638 patients have regained health.

