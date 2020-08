CCTV footage has captured two persons stealing a three-wheeler in broad daylight at Elibank Road in Bambalapitiya.

The incident occurred around 1.20 pm today (12).



The stolen vehicle had later been found abandoned at Borella.



Police believe the same two persons had stolen a motorcycle at Dickman Road in Bambalapitiya yesterday.



The motorcycle has not yet been found.



Police ask the public to provide any information about the duo via telephone number 0718591580.