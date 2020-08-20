Investigations+commenced+to+locate+another+sniper+of+Angoda+Lokka

The police have launched a special investigation to find Lasantha Chandana Perera alias 'Jile', another sniper of Angoda Lokka, a member of an organized crime gang.



It has been revealed that he had been dealing with a sniper named Asitha Hemathilaka alias Solta who was shot dead by the police yesterday.



Solta was also the chief sniper of Angoda Lokka.



Investigations have revealed that the two had been involved in four murders carried out on motorcycles.



It has also been revealed that Solta had been given a contract to assassinate another underworld member named Gayan a week before the death of the Angoda Lokka.



Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne addressing a media briefing recently stated that Rs.500 million worth of property and 928 perches of land in the Western Province which he had forcibly acquired has been identified by the police.



Also, due to reports that Angoda Lokka had died, people had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the property he had forcibly acquired.



Meanwhile a woman was arrested by a special team from the Kelaniya division today with a kilo of heroin worth nearly Rs. 10 million.



This was in Pita Kotte - Beddagana area.



A sum of Rs. 7 million was also found in the possession of the woman.



Meanwhile, police raided a firearms factory in the Annasiwatta area in Walasmulla and seized a flintlock fire arm, several live ammunition and several other firearms that were being manufactured.



Also, three suspects were arrested with three firearms during a search operation conducted in the Ruwanwella area yesterday.



Meanwhile, in a special raid conducted at three locations in the Ruwanwella area, seven suspects were arrested with narcotics and a school student was among those arrested, police stated.