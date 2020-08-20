The President, the Prime Minister and the new Ministers call on the Chief Prelates

After the swearing in of the new Cabinet, Chief Ministers Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy and received blessings.



The group was received by Diyawadana Nilame of the Temple of the Tooth Pradeep Nilanga Dela.



They then visited the Malwathu Maha Viharaya and received blessings from the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Maha Nayaka Thera.



Later, the President and the delegation visited the Asgiriya Maha Viharaya and received blessings from the Asgiriya Chapter Mahanayake Most Ven. Sri Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratana Thera.



Later, they visited the Chief Incumbent of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Napane Pemasiri Thera.



This afternoon the delegation visited the Chief Incumbent of Getambe Rajopavanarama Ven. Keppetiyagoda Siriwimala Nayaka Thero and received his blessings.



The President's Media Division stated that this was the first time in history that the Head of State had met with all three chapter Mahanayakes on the same day of the swearing in of the ministers.