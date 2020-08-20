Three new faces among the cabinet - 13 new parliamentarians appointed as state ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers and State Ministers of the new Government led by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



The swearing in ceremony was held at the Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic premises in Kandy this morning (12). The President has repeatedly stressed the requirement of an efficient Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to build a prosperous nation in the future.



According to “Saubhagyaye Dekma” (Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour) policy statement the composition of the Cabinet has been formulated in a pragmatic and a realistic manner to implement the national programme.



Special attention was paid to the areas of national security, economic development, infrastructure facilities, education, health and sports in the process of formulation of the ministerial structure.



The new Cabinet of Ministers comprised 25 Ministers including the Prime Minister. There are 39 State Ministers.



Maha Sangha invoked blessings on newly appointed Ministers.



Cabinet Ministers:

His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa – Defence

Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa – Finance

Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa – Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa – Urban Development and Housing

Nimal Siripala De Silva – Labour

G.L Pieris – Education

Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi – Health

Dinesh Gunawardana – Foreign Relations

Douglas Devananda – Fisheries

Gamini Lokuge – Transport

Bandula Gunawardana – Trade

R.M.C.B. Rathnayake – Wildlife and Forest Conservation

Janaka Bandara Thennakoon – Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government

Keheliya Rambukwella – Mass Media

Chamal Rajapaksa – Irrigation

Dullas Alahapperuma – Power

Johnston Fernando – Highways

Wimal Weerawansa – Industries

Mahinda Amaraweera – Environment

S.M. Chandrasena – Land

Mahindananda Aluthgamage – Agriculture

Vasudeva Nanayakkara – Water Supply

Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila – Energy

Ramesh Pathirana – Plantation

Prasanna Ranatunga – Tourism

Rohitha Abeygunawardena – Ports and Shipping

Namal Rajapaksa – Youth and Sports Affairs

PC Ali Sabry – Justice



State Ministers :

1. Chamal Rajapaksa – Internal Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management

2. Piyankara Jayaratne – Foreign Employment Promotions and Market Diversification

3. Duminda Dissanayake – Solar, Wind, Grid Power Generation Projects Development

4.Dayasiri Jayasekara – Batik, Handloom Fabrics and Local Apparel Products

5. Lasantha Alagiyawanna – Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection.

6. Sudarshani Fernandopulle -Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation

7.Arundika Fernando – Coconut, Fishtail Palm, Palmyra and Rubber product Promotion and Allied Industrial Production and Export Diversification

8. Nimal Lansa – Rural Road and other Infrastructure Facilities

9. Jayantha Samaraweera – Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development. 10. Roshan Ranasinghe – Land Management Affairs, State Business Lands and Property Development

11. Kanaka Herath – Company Establishment Reforms, Tea Estate Crops, Tea Factory Modernization and Tea Export Diversification

12. Vidura Wickramanayake – Promotion of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Artists

13. Janaka Wakkumbura – Development of Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Production and Promotion of Allied Products and Export

14. Vijitha Berugoda – Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education, Pirivenas and Buddhist Universities

15. Shehan Semasinghe – Development of Samurdhi Home Economy, Microfinance, Self-Employment and Businesses and Under-Utilized State Resources

16. Mohan de Silva – Regulation of Fertilizer Production and Supply, use of Chemical Fertilizers and Pesticides

17. Lohan Ratwatte – Gem and Jewelry related Industries

18. Dilum Amunugama – Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Carriages and Automotive Industries

19. Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Wildlife Conservation Protection Programmes including Electric Fence and Ditch Construction and Re-Forestation and Wildlife Resources Development

20. Tharaka Balasooriya – Regional Cooperation

21. Indika Anurudda – Rural Home Construction and Building Materials Industry Promotion

22. Kanchana Wijesekera – Ornamental Fish, Freshwater Fish and Shrimp Farming Development, Multi-day Fishing and Fish Export

23.Sanath Nishantha – Development of Rural and Regional Drinking Water Supply Projects

24. Siripala Gamlath – Development of Common Infrastructure Facilities of Settlements and Canals in Mahaweli Zones

25. Sarath Weerasekara – Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs

26. Anuradha Jayaratne – Development of Rural Paddy Fields and Associated Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation

27. Sadasivam Viyalendran – Professional Development of Postal Services and Mass Media

28. Thenuka Vidanagamage – Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Promotion

29. Sisira Jayakody – Promotion of Indigenous Medicine, Development of Rural Ayurvedic Hospitals and Community Health

30. Piyal Nishantha de Silva – Women and Child Development, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and School Services

31. Prasanna Ranaweera – Cane, Brass, Clay Furniture and Rural Industry Promotion

32. D. V. Chanaka – Development of Aviation and Export Zones

33. D. B. Herath – Livestock and Farm Promotion and Dairy and Eggs Related Industries

34. Shasheendra Rajapaksa – Paddy and Cereals, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions and Potatoes, Seed Production and High Tech Agriculture

35. Nalaka Godahewa – Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation

36. Jeewan Thondaman – Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Facilities

37. Ajith Nivard Cabraal – Finance and Capital Markets and Public Enterprise Reforms

38. Seetha Arambepola – Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation

39. Channa Jayasumana – Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation



Following the ceremony, President, Prime Minister and the newly appointed Ministers paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic.