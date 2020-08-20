National List seats of Samagi Jana Balawegaya to be named today? (Video)

Internal sources of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya stated that the National List seats of the party will be finalized today.



The sources further stated that there were several discussions in this regard. One of the discussions was held between the representatives of the party and the leaders of the partner parties yesterday and it was decided to hand over the power to nominate National List MPs to the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya won 07 National List seats in the forthcoming general election.



The Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) questioned the need for a National List seat in the Samagi Janabalavegaya.



Meanwhile, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was nominated for the National List seat won by the Jathika Jana Balavegaya at the General Election.



Meanwhile, no one has been nominated for the UNP National List seat, party sources said.



A special discussion was held between the representatives of that party in Colombo today.



Apey Jana Bala Party is facing a serious problem regarding the National List seat.



The Elections Commission yesterday decided not to publish the names of any person in the Gazette from the Apey Jana Bala Party due to the crisis situation.



The General Secretary of Apey Jana Bala Party Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero told the Hiru news team that he would abide by any agreement with Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero and Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero to grant the post of National List Member at any time.