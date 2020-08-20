The names of the seven National List MPs to be nominated by Samagi Jana Balawegaya?

The General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that the list of names of the National List MPs has been prepared from their party.



However, he did not reveal the names.



According to party sources, the names are as follows.



Ranjith Madduma Bandara

Imtiaz Bakeer Marker

Tissa Attanayake

Harin Fernando

Mayantha Dissanayake

Eran Wickramaratne

Diana Gamage