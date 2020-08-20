The names of the seven National List MPs to be nominated by Samagi Jana Balawegaya?

The General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that the list of names of the National List MPs has been prepared from their party.
However, he did not reveal the names.
According to party sources, the names are as follows.
Ranjith Madduma Bandara
Imtiaz Bakeer Marker
Tissa Attanayake
Harin Fernando
Mayantha Dissanayake
Eran Wickramaratne
Diana Gamage
However, he did not reveal the names.
According to party sources, the names are as follows.
Ranjith Madduma Bandara
Imtiaz Bakeer Marker
Tissa Attanayake
Harin Fernando
Mayantha Dissanayake
Eran Wickramaratne
Diana Gamage