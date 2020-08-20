Weather Update - 13 August- Light Showers in several areas after 2.00pm

The Meteorological Department stated that several spells of light showers may occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district after 02.00 pm.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.