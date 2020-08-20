37 year old commits suicide(Photos)

A man has shot himself with a shotgun and committed suicide.
The deceased has been identified as a 37 year old resident of Thunukkai Street, Mankulam.
It is said that he had committed suicide when he returned home after receiving treatment at the Mancholai Hospital in Mullaitivu for a leg injury.
Mankulam police are conducting further investigations.
