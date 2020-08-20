සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Moratuwa University assistance to crack down the suspects of SF Lokka's murder

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 9:01

Moratuwa+University+assistance+to+crack+down+the+suspects+of+SF+Lokka%27s+murder+
The police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects involved in the murder of Eron Ranasinghe alias S F Lokka's death in the Dahaiyagama area in Anuradhapura.

During the investigations carried out on the motorcycle on which the killers had arrived, the police also took steps to check the CCTV footage on both sides of the road on which the motorcyclist was traveling.

A senior police officer in charge of the North Central Province stated that the suspects involved in the incident can be seen in the CCTV footage and that the relevant footage will be forwarded to the University of Moratuwa for identification.

He also stated that they hope to obtain an order from the court for this purpose.

Eron Ranasinghe alias SF Lokka was murdered on the 5th in the Dahaiyagama area in Anuradhapura while on his way home from the gym.

Two motorcyclists had shot at the car he was traveling.

He was later admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the main suspect in the murder of Guinness World Record holder Wasantha Zoysa alias Karate Wasantha.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.