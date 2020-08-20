Moratuwa University assistance to crack down the suspects of SF Lokka's murder

The police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects involved in the murder of Eron Ranasinghe alias S F Lokka's death in the Dahaiyagama area in Anuradhapura.



During the investigations carried out on the motorcycle on which the killers had arrived, the police also took steps to check the CCTV footage on both sides of the road on which the motorcyclist was traveling.



A senior police officer in charge of the North Central Province stated that the suspects involved in the incident can be seen in the CCTV footage and that the relevant footage will be forwarded to the University of Moratuwa for identification.



He also stated that they hope to obtain an order from the court for this purpose.



Eron Ranasinghe alias SF Lokka was murdered on the 5th in the Dahaiyagama area in Anuradhapura while on his way home from the gym.



Two motorcyclists had shot at the car he was traveling.



He was later admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the main suspect in the murder of Guinness World Record holder Wasantha Zoysa alias Karate Wasantha.