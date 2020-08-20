සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

First Cabinet meeting next Wednesday - Several new ministers will assume office today

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 8:34

Several cabinet and state ministers of the new government led by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna are due to assume duties today.

Accordingly, Ministers Prasanna Ranatunga, Bandula Gunawardena, Keheliya Rambukwella, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Prof G.L. Peiris, Johnston Fernando, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and Nimal Siripala de Silva will assume duties in their respective ministries.

State Ministers D.V. Chanaka, Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Nalaka Godahewa and Piyal Nishantha are also scheduled to assume duties today.

It is reported that the new cabinet is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 19th. Government sources state that the first cabinet meeting chaired by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa will be held at the Presidential Secretariat.

Yesterday 25 Cabinet Ministers and 39 State Ministers were sworn in before President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, the inaugural session of the 9th Parliament is scheduled to commence on the 20th at 10.00 am under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

As the inaugural session will be held subject to health guidelines, steps have been taken to limit the number of visitors as well as the number of close associates of the Members of Parliament.

