Police+shoot+suspects+during+a+robbery+of+a+Pugoda+textile+shop

Police have opened fire on a group of suspects who robbed a textile shop in Pugoda.
However, it is reported that the robbers have escaped amidst the shootings.
Meanwhile, police stated that four persons have been arrested in connection with a crime in Navagamuwa with 05 swords, 02 hand grenades, a manna knife and 03 grams of heroin.
However, it is reported that the robbers have escaped amidst the shootings.
Meanwhile, police stated that four persons have been arrested in connection with a crime in Navagamuwa with 05 swords, 02 hand grenades, a manna knife and 03 grams of heroin.